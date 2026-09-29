Jeong Jun-ha Borrowed Money in Hong Kong After Running Out of Cash... Production Crew: "Celebrity Jeong Jun-ha?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcast personality Jeong Jun-ha shared how he borrowed money from a local acquaintance after running out of cash during a food-focused trip to Hong Kong.

The production crew did not miss the opportunity to tease Jeong Jun-ha about the situation.

On the 29th, a video titled "Eating Our Way Around the World: The Food God’s Walking Taste Test in Hong Kong’s Street Food Fight" was released on the YouTube channel "Jeong Jun-hahaha."

In the video, Jeong Jun-ha visited markets, a grocery store, and local restaurants in Kennedy Town with guidance from an acquaintance who lives in Hong Kong.

Jeong Jun-ha sampled a chicken dish simmered with beer, street fish cakes, and chicken legs in succession. He honestly commented that "people might either love or hate" the chicken dish, but exclaimed, "This is number one," after trying the street fish cakes. About the large chicken legs, he said, "They would be a huge hit if they were sold at Korean baseball stadiums."

Despite the sweltering heat, he walked 14,351 steps that day. Jeong Jun-ha thanked the acquaintance who guided him, saying, "I'll pay you back in Korea. Don't worry."

The production crew then drew laughs by saying, "Celebrity Jeong Jun-ha borrows money in Hong Kong after running out of cash."

Jeong Jun-ha explained that many places in Hong Kong do not accept card payments and that travelers should carry cash. The food god’s journey in search of local cuisine ended with an unexpected cash-shortage mishap.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.