Kim Seul-gi, Yoo Hyun-chul's Fiancée, Shows Dark Bruise Around Her Eye Just Before Wedding: "Is This a Real Black Eye?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Seul-gi, known as Oksoon from Season 10 of "I'm Solo," revealed a bruised area around one eye ahead of her wedding.

On the 29th, Kim Seul-gi posted a short video on social media along with the caption, "Isn't this what a real black eye looks like?"

The video showed Kim Seul-gi with dark bruises on one eyelid and beneath the eye.

The video also included the caption, "There isn't even a month left until the wedding, and my eye is completely black and blue—a truly terrible black eye."

With her wedding scheduled for October 24, the sudden update drew attention. Kim Seul-gi did not reveal how she sustained the bruise.

Meanwhile, Kim Seul-gi, who appeared as Oksoon from Season 10 of "I'm Solo" on ENA and SBS Plus, has been in a public relationship with Yoo Hyun-chul, a cast member of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Divorced Singles 3," since 2022.

The two shared glimpses of their family life on TV CHOSUN's "Lovers of Joseon" and also registered their marriage.

Although rumors of a breakup surfaced afterward, the couple later showed themselves together again. They are scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony in Seoul on October 24.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.