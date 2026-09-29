Byun Yo-han ♥ Tiffany Young Held a Highly Private Wedding: "Yoo Jae-suk Asked to Be Invited, but We Had a Family-Only Ceremony" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Byun Yo-han talked about the wedding he held with his wife, Tiffany Young, and their honeymoon.

The June 29 episode of SBS's "Whenever Possible" featured Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won as guests, as they headed to Incheon with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk brought up the wedding while speaking to Byun Yo-han, who recently became Tiffany Young's husband after registering their marriage. Yoo asked, "Why didn't you invite me to the wedding?" Byun explained that they had held a quiet ceremony with only their families.

Byun Yo-han said, "We kept it quiet and had it with just our families. Jae-suk had even texted me, 'Congratulations on your marriage. Be sure to invite me if you have a wedding,' but we held a quiet, family-only ceremony."

In response, Yoo Jae-suk noted that small, family-centered weddings have become more common in the entertainment industry recently. "Secret weddings are all the rage in showbiz, starting with Kim Jong-kook," he said, adding with disappointment, "More people are holding weddings with only their families."

Byun also opened up about his honeymoon, not just the wedding. "I came back to Korea yesterday. I went on my honeymoon late and returned to Korea yesterday," he said, revealing that he had only recently returned from the trip.

As for the destinations, he explained, "We went to Hawaii, and since my wife's hometown is San Francisco, we went there too." After spending time in Hawaii, he also visited San Francisco, Tiffany Young's hometown, for their honeymoon.

When asked about his honeymoon, Byun gave a brief but candid answer: "It was really nice."

He then joked about returning to Korea to appear on "Whenever Possible": "If it weren't for 'Whenever Possible,' I wouldn't have come back." His quip drew laughter. Yoo Jae-suk replied, "Thank you," and the two continued their lighthearted exchange.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young became legally married after registering their marriage in February.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.