Yoo Jae-suk Sharply Rebukes Incheon Resident Who Left Trash on Bus Stop Roof: "You Shouldn't Do This. Isn't This a Bit Much?" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk expressed dismay after spotting trash left on the roof of a bus stop.

The 29th episode of SBS's 'Whenever Possible' showed Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won spending time with their 'Whenever Possible friends' in Incheon.

The four met in front of Incheon Munhak Stadium that day and headed to a bus stop to meet their first 'Tteum Owner.' While waiting for the bus and chatting, Yoo Jae-suk spotted two water bottles on the roof of the bus stop.

Upon seeing the bottles, Yoo Jae-suk expressed his displeasure, saying, "That isn't right. Someone drank those, then threw them away when the bus arrived and left."

Yoo Jae-suk could not simply walk past the trash left in a high place and decided to remove it himself. When Yoo Yeon-seok asked, "Shall we get them down?" Yoo Jae-suk replied, "I'll climb up" onto Yoo Yeon-seok's shoulders, drawing laughter.

However, because the roof was too high to reach easily, the four decided to determine who would remove the trash through a game of rock-paper-scissors. Yoo Jae-suk and Roh Jae-won were excluded, leaving either Yoo Yeon-seok or Byun Yo-han to climb up and retrieve it.

Even during this process, Yoo Jae-suk appeared worried about Yoo Yeon-seok, the tallest of the four, climbing up. In the end, Byun Yo-han was chosen to remove the trash.

The other three lifted Byun Yo-han up, and he carefully reached out and retrieved the water bottles from the roof of the bus stop. He then cleaned up the rest of the trash, bringing the situation to an orderly close.

Even after the trash had been removed, Yoo Jae-suk could not easily calm his anger. He repeatedly expressed his disappointment, saying, "This isn't right. I don't know whether the person who threw this away will watch the broadcast, but you really shouldn't do this."

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.