"Worried It Would Hurt My Career, I Even Battled Depression": Yoon Jin-yi Relates to Mothers' Concerns About Career Breaks

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Yoon Jin-yi opened up about her candid concerns over childcare and career interruption.

On the 29th, Yoon Jin-yi's YouTube channel released a video titled "A Real Day in the Life of a Mother of a Two-Year-Old and a Four-Year-Old... 24 Hectic Hours."

After dropping off her children, Yoon Jin-yi had a meal and chatted with acquaintances at a cozy restaurant.

Since they were all mothers raising children, the conversation naturally turned to their children's education. They also discussed concerns about career interruptions after becoming mothers.

Yoon Jin-yi's acquaintance opened up, saying, "I had my baby early, but I even battled depression because I kept thinking, 'Could this seriously hurt my career?'"

Listening to her, Yoon Jin-yi said, "Mothers have to be their children's entire support system," and discussed the situation of mothers willingly stepping away from work to raise their children. She also opened up about the hardships of the challenging realities of childcare.

In particular, Yoon Jin-yi revealed her complicated feelings as a mother who does not want to give up either work or childcare, saying, "Because it's not ideal to leave my child in someone else's care..."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jin-yi married a person working in the financial sector in 2022 and has two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.