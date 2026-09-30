Yoo Jae-suk Gets Flustered After Missing a Bus in Incheon: "Do I Have to Wave to Make It Stop? I Didn't Know" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk was caught off guard by how passengers board buses in Incheon.

The 29th episode of SBS's 'Whenever Possible,' featured Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won visiting various parts of Incheon and spending time with their 'Tteum Friends.'

That day, the four headed to a bus stop to meet their first 'Tteum host.' As they waited for the bus, they slowly walked forward from behind the stop when it arrived.

However, the bus passed by without picking them up. The four were all caught off guard by the unexpected situation.

Watching the bus, Yoo Jae-suk said, "Huh? It's passing us by," before reacting in confusion: "Is it just going?" Yoo Yeon-seok was equally bewildered, asking, "Is it just passing the bus stop?"

Roh Jae-won, an Incheon resident, remained calm. He immediately searched for the next bus route and took steps to resolve the situation.

The production staff explained, "You have to be out in front" and "You have to wave." Simply standing at the bus stop may not clearly signal to the driver that someone wants to board. In particular, the four had been standing behind the stop, so the driver may not have been able to see them.

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk candidly expressed his feelings, saying, "I didn't know. Do you have to wave to take a bus in Incheon?" He added, "I didn't know. This is bewildering."

Yoo Jae-suk then carefully watched the bus stop across the street to see how other passengers boarded. After seeing them wave at the bus to signal that they wanted to get on, he realized, "Oh, I see. You have to actively signal your intention so the driver will stop."

Even so, he said, "There's nothing we can do," and waited for the bus again, bringing laughter to the scene.

The contrast between Yoo Jae-suk's flustered reaction to an unfamiliar bus-riding procedure and the calm response of Incheon resident Roh Jae-won added to the laughter at the scene.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.