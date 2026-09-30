Byeon Woo-seok Bursts Into Tears in Front of Yoo Jae-suk, Then Bristles at Lee Kwang Soo's "Crybaby" Teasing: "Who Made That With AI?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Byeon Woo-seok wittily struck back at Kwang Soo's playful comment.

On the 29th, Byeon Woo-seok posted several photos on his account without adding a caption.

The photos showed Byeon Woo-seok taking part in the "2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour 'The Secret Library'" held in Taiwan on the 24th.

The images captured Byeon Woo-seok in a range of moments, from appearing nervous and excited before taking the stage to interacting with fans up close. He responded to the audience with a bright smile and struck relaxed poses for the camera, conveying the atmosphere of the fan meeting in full.

However, Kwang Soo brought laughter by leaving an unexpected comment on the post.

Kwang Soo commented on Byeon Woo-seok's post, "Are you crying?" After seeing photos from the moving fan meeting, he playfully teased Byeon Woo-seok about whether he had shed tears again.

There was a reason behind Kwang Soo's joke. Byeon Woo-seok previously appeared on Netflix Korea's "Jaeseok's B&B Rules," where he was unable to hold back his emotions and burst into tears. The scene of Byeon Woo-seok crying became a hot topic after it was captured and shared across various online communities and social media platforms. He naturally came to be associated with the image of a "crybaby."

Kwang Soo did not let the opportunity pass, commenting "Are you crying?" on Byeon Woo-seok's new post and bringing back the "crybaby" label once again.

But Byeon Woo-seok was not one to take it lying down. After seeing Kwang Soo's comment, he replied directly and firmly pushed back.

Byeon Woo-seok jokingly responded, "I've never cried. Who made that with AI?"

His witty response, denying as if AI had generated the television scene in which he actually cried, drew laughs. Byeon Woo-seok's playful reaction to Kwang Soo's teasing also offered a glimpse into the pair's close relationship.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok met with local fans in Taiwan on the 24th as part of the "2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour 'The Secret Library.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.