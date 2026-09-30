"Could She Be Pregnant?" Bae Sung-jae♥Kim Da-young Spotted With a Bulging Belly... Her Cheeks Also Look 'Dramatically Different'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Pregnancy rumors have emerged among fans after Kim Da-young, the wife of broadcaster and former announcer Bae Sung-jae, shared a recent update after being spotted at a soccer stadium.

Kim Da-young shared photos on the 29th showing her watching a soccer match at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In the photos, Kim Da-young is smiling at the camera with the stadium in the background. She added a playful touch to her look with long, wavy hair and a horn-shaped headband, pairing a loose-fitting white T-shirt with black pants. She is seen enjoying the soccer match while holding a can of a beverage.

In particular, some fans speculated that Kim Da-young might be pregnant after what appeared to be a slight outline of her abdomen was spotted beneath her loose-fitting top.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "Your face has filled out, making you even prettier," "Is there perhaps a baby in your belly?" "You look pregnant," and "It feels like something good has happened."

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young got married in May last year. The couple, who have a 14-year age gap, became husband and wife after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.