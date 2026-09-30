Winter Declares War on Malicious Commenters, Then Misses U.S. Performance a Day Later: "Diagnosed with Shingles, Decided to Rest"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Winter of the group Aespa will miss the Dallas performance in the United States after being diagnosed with shingles.

On the 29th, SM Entertainment announced through Aespa's official Weverse that Winter would not participate in the main Dallas concert, hi-bye event, or send-off.

The agency stated, "Winter experienced symptoms of poor health before the recent Miami concert. However, because she wanted to take the stage with the other members, she performed in order to continue with the concert. As her condition did not improve sufficiently afterward, she visited a hospital following the Miami concert for a thorough examination and was diagnosed with shingles."

The agency added, "Even after receiving the diagnosis, Winter showed a strong desire to participate in the scheduled performance as much as possible. She did her best to recover until just before the concert and continued to monitor her condition to determine whether she would be able to take the stage."

However, following the medical team's recommendation, she ultimately decided not to participate in the concert. The agency explained, "After careful discussions between the agency and the artist, and in accordance with the medical team's recommendation that the artist's health and full recovery should come first, we have decided that she will unfortunately sit out the Dallas concert and rest."

Accordingly, the concert, hi-bye event, and send-off scheduled for that day will proceed with the three members Karina, Giselle, and NINGNING.

Winter also expressed her regret at being unable to personally greet the fans who had been waiting for the concert.

The agency stated, "Winter is also very disappointed that she cannot be part of this concert, as she had been looking forward to meeting everyone in Dallas. She is sorry to be delivering this sudden news to the fans who had been waiting for the concert."

It added, "We once again ask for your understanding regarding the sudden news to all the fans who had been waiting for the concert. We will do our best to ensure that Winter gets sufficient rest, recovers her health, and can meet her fans again. We sincerely thank you for the constant warmth, support, and love you show Aespa."

Meanwhile, on the 28th, SM Entertainment announced that it would take legal action against malicious posts targeting Winter.

Through its official social media accounts, the agency stated, "Illegal posts and content, including the dissemination of false information about the artist, defamation, insults, malicious slander, personal attacks, and sexual harassment, continue to be posted across various platforms." It added that, following a review by a law firm, it plans to gradually pursue legal procedures, including filing complaints.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.