"A crop top just two months after giving birth?" 'Heart Signal 4' star Kim Ji-yeong shows off her slender figure and flat stomach

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Influencer Kim Ji-yeong, who rose to fame on 'Heart Signal 4,' showed off her slender figure after giving birth.

On the 29th, Kim Ji-yeong shared photos along with the message, "I'm going to the hospital this afternoon. It's my first ophthalmology appointment since giving birth, so I'm a little nervous... Glaucoma, I hope nothing is wrong with you."

In the photos, Kim Ji-yeong flaunts her slender figure in a crop top that slightly reveals her midriff. She appears to have regained her flat stomach just two months after giving birth, drawing attention.

Another photo shows Kim Ji-yeong heading out for the first time in a while. Wearing a slip dress that reveals her shoulders, she exudes understated charm in a relaxed setting.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeong married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, Korea's largest paid reading-club community, in February. She later gave birth to a healthy first daughter in July.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.