Her Good Deeds Are Remarkable Too... Kim Ji-won Donates 100 Million Won and Still Says, "I Was Lucky"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Ji-won responded, "I was lucky," when praised for donating 100 million won, surprising Jang Do-yeon.

The YouTube content "Salon Drip," released on the 29th, featured Kim Ji-won and Lee Jung-eun as guests.

That day, Jang Do-yeon brought up Kim Ji-won's good deed, saying, "I saw an article about you recently. I heard you made a wonderful donation."

Kim Ji-won had previously donated 100 million won to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

In response, she said cautiously, "I was lucky that another such opportunity came along."

Surprised by the unexpected answer, Jang Do-yeon said, "This is the first time I've heard a donor say they were lucky." Kim Ji-won shyly smiled and replied, "That's just how it turned out."

Kim Ji-won also appeared shy whenever she received praise.

When Jang Do-yeon said, "You seem to have become even more introverted," Kim Ji-won confessed, "Since this is my second visit, I thought I should come feeling comfortable, and I actually was. But the moment I opened the waiting room door, my heart started racing," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.