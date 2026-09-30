Pani Bottle, after a 'pre-wedding honeymoon' with Merona, now has a newlywed home too? The new place starts with a drinking room

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] After YouTuber and broadcaster Pani Bottle unveiled the drinking room he set up in his new home after moving, attention turned to whether it was a newlywed home for him and his girlfriend, Merona.

On the 29th, Pani Bottle posted photos on social media with the caption, "The first thing I did after moving was set up the drinking room."

The photos showed a variety of liquor bottles neatly arranged in a display cabinet that covered an entire wall. His decision to decorate a space reflecting his tastes immediately after moving in caught people's attention.

Those who saw the post expressed interest, asking whether the new home was a newlywed home where he would live with his girlfriend, Merona.

However, Pani Bottle did not disclose the purpose of the home or whether he was living with his girlfriend.

In a YouTube video last August, Pani Bottle introduced his girlfriend by the nickname "Merona."

At the time, the two explained that they called the cruise trip they took together before getting married their "honeymoon," while also clarifying that they were not yet married.

It remains unknown whether the unveiling of the new home is connected to actual wedding preparations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.