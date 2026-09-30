Ko So-young Stung by Article on Her "Hand Wrinkles"... "I Was Hurt"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young opened up about feeling upset after seeing an article that mentioned the wrinkles on her hands.

On the 29th, a video of Ko So-young shopping with her sister-in-law was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Ko So-young brought up a recent article about herself, asking the production staff, "Did you see the news? The hand-wrinkle news?"

The article featured a close-up photo of Ko So-young's hand, along with phrases such as "Age can't be hidden" and "Hand wrinkles spotted."

Recalling the article, Ko So-young said, "I was hurt."

When the production staff said, "There were also comments saying that your hands, which have done housework, make you feel relatable," Ko So-young replied, "That's right. I'll take better care of my hands."

Although she laughed it off, it was a moment when she honestly revealed how she felt about even the wrinkles on her hands drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.