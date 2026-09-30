Park Na-rae Could Take the Witness Stand... Former Manager Denies ‘Demanding 500 Million Won’ as Witness Examination Discussed

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] As Park Na-rae’s former manager denied at the first trial the allegation that they demanded 500 million won from the broadcaster, the defense raised the possibility of questioning Park Na-rae as a witness.

It has not yet been decided whether Park Na-rae will appear in court.

On the 29th, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho,” in which Lee Jin-ho reported on the arguments made in court after personally observing the first hearing for Park Na-rae’s former managers.

According to Lee Jin-ho, Mr. Shin’s side denied ever demanding 500 million won from Park Na-rae.

They maintained that the financial dispute involved claims for legitimate entitlements, including severance pay and performance bonuses, and that they had never demanded money by threatening to report information to the media.

Mr. Shin’s side admitted to one instance of embezzlement in the course of business, in which some company funds were transferred to and used through a personal account.

However, they disputed the remaining allegations, arguing that they either did not personally carry out the other fund transfers or had received Park Na-rae’s consent.

The dispute over the evidence also continued. Lee Jin-ho reported that Mr. Shin’s side objected to many of the prosecution’s pieces of evidence and argued that there were problems with the procedures used to collect some of the materials.

In that process, Mr. Shin’s attorney reportedly raised the possibility of examining Park Na-rae as a witness.

Lee Jin-ho interpreted this as meaning, "They intend to summon Park Na-rae herself and put her on the witness stand." However, this was Lee Jin-ho’s interpretation of the attorney’s remarks; neither Park Na-rae’s designation as a witness nor her appearance in court has been confirmed.

The side representing another former manager, Mr. Lee, who was also indicted in the case, did not present a specific position on the charges that day. The next hearing will be held on October 20.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.