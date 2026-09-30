Lee Ha-jeong, Wife of Jung Joon-ho, Falls Ill After Extreme Dieting... Gaunt-Faced, She Says, "I Really Got Sick"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Lee Ha-jeong, the wife of actor Jung Joon-ho, shared an update on her health after falling ill while leading a hectic life filled with moving and dieting.

On the 29th, Lee Ha-jeong shared an update, saying, "Between moving, following Yudam to competitions, and trying to lose weight, I wasn't eating properly, and I ended up really getting sick."

She continued, "My goodness... Can a cold really last this long?" expressing her frustration over a cold that has shown little sign of improving.

She added, "From now on, I'll make sure to get enough nutrients and focus on detoxing my body so I can return as my energetic self!!"

In the photos she released along with the update, Lee Ha-jeong drew attention with her noticeably more gaunt appearance. It appears that her health was affected after she failed to eat properly while simultaneously moving, attending her daughter Yudam's competitions, and trying to lose weight.

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-ho and Lee Ha-jeong married in 2011 and have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.