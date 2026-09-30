"Kim Yong-gun's Daughter-in-Law" Hwang Bo-ra Finally Loses Patience with Son Throwing a Tantrum at Market: "No!" Firm Discipline

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Bo-ra was shown firmly disciplining her son, Woo-in, after he threw a tantrum and burst into tears at a market.

On the 29th, a video titled "Chuseok Holiday, Hwang Bo-ra's Ordeal: Her Son Throws a Tantrum at a Crowded Market and She Fights with Her Mother | Chuseok Holiday, Raising a Son" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Ahead of Chuseok, Hwang Bo-ra headed to Gyeongdong Market with her mother and son, Woo-in, to shop for food.

During the trip, Hwang Bo-ra brought up a recent conversation with a discipline coach and shared her concerns and the advice she had received about dealing with her son.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "I met with the discipline coach the other day. Since she knows Woo-in's temperament, she said I didn't necessarily have to go, but that didn't mean I should avoid it." She continued, "Besides, I can't avoid going there for the rest of his life. She told me not to keep trying to avoid it and to go there together at least once."

After arriving at the market, Hwang Bo-ra began shopping in earnest. Woo-in initially followed his mother quietly, but he started whining after she picked out chicken feet.

Watching her son fuss in the stroller, Hwang Bo-ra asked, "Do you want to walk now?" When Woo-in got out of the stroller, she took his hand and said, "You finally escaped. This is going to be trouble now. Hold Mommy's hand."

While shopping, Hwang Bo-ra stopped at a fish cake shop, where the owner gave her some fish cake for Woo-in free of charge. However, Woo-in barely ate any of it before dropping it on the floor and trying to pick it up and eat it again.

Hwang Bo-ra immediately stopped him. When she said firmly, "No, give it to me," Woo-in burst into tears.

Hwang Bo-ra did not back down even when her son began crying. "Kim Woo-in, get up. I told you the fish cake was hot," she said, disciplining him calmly but firmly and drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon in 2022. He is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. The couple has a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.