"Kim Yong-gun's Daughter-in-Law" Hwang Bo-ra Finally Loses Patience with Son Throwing a Tantrum at Market: "No!" Firm Discipline

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"Kim Yong-gun's Daughter-in-Law" Hwang Bo-ra Finally Loses Patience with Son Throwing a Tantrum at Market: "No!" Firm Discipline

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Bo-ra was shown firmly disciplining her son, Woo-in, after he threw a tantrum and burst into tears at a market.

On the 29th, a video titled "Chuseok Holiday, Hwang Bo-ra's Ordeal: Her Son Throws a Tantrum at a Crowded Market and She Fights with Her Mother | Chuseok Holiday, Raising a Son" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Ahead of Chuseok, Hwang Bo-ra headed to Gyeongdong Market with her mother and son, Woo-in, to shop for food.

During the trip, Hwang Bo-ra brought up a recent conversation with a discipline coach and shared her concerns and the advice she had received about dealing with her son.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "I met with the discipline coach the other day. Since she knows Woo-in's temperament, she said I didn't necessarily have to go, but that didn't mean I should avoid it." She continued, "Besides, I can't avoid going there for the rest of his life. She told me not to keep trying to avoid it and to go there together at least once."

"Kim Yong-gun's Daughter-in-Law" Hwang Bo-ra Finally Loses Patience with Son Throwing a Tantrum at Market: "No!" Firm Discipline

After arriving at the market, Hwang Bo-ra began shopping in earnest. Woo-in initially followed his mother quietly, but he started whining after she picked out chicken feet.

Watching her son fuss in the stroller, Hwang Bo-ra asked, "Do you want to walk now?" When Woo-in got out of the stroller, she took his hand and said, "You finally escaped. This is going to be trouble now. Hold Mommy's hand."

While shopping, Hwang Bo-ra stopped at a fish cake shop, where the owner gave her some fish cake for Woo-in free of charge. However, Woo-in barely ate any of it before dropping it on the floor and trying to pick it up and eat it again.

Hwang Bo-ra immediately stopped him. When she said firmly, "No, give it to me," Woo-in burst into tears.

Hwang Bo-ra did not back down even when her son began crying. "Kim Woo-in, get up. I told you the fish cake was hot," she said, disciplining him calmly but firmly and drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon in 2022. He is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. The couple has a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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