'Pregnancy Rumors' Surround Bae Sung-jae ♥ Kim Da Young—Did It Start Around Then? Her Unusual Outfit Reveals a 'Protruding Belly'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Amid pregnancy rumors surrounding Kim Da Young, the wife of former announcer-turned-broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, attention has also turned to her recent photos.

Recently, Kim Da Young shared photos of herself posing in a loose-fitting dress on social media, instead of the tight-fitting outfits she usually wears. Some netizens who saw the photos speculated about the possibility of a pregnancy, asking, "Could this be good news?"

Earlier, Kim Da Young also shared photos of herself watching a soccer match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 29th. In particular, her belly appeared to be slightly visible beneath her loose-fitting top, prompting pregnancy rumors among some fans.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "Your face has filled out, making you even prettier," "Could there be a baby in your belly?" "It looks like you're pregnant," and "It feels like something good has happened."

However, Kim Da Young has not directly commented on the pregnancy rumors.

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young married last May. The couple overcame a 14-year age gap and tied the knot after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.