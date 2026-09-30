'Pregnancy Rumors' Surround Bae Sung-jae ♥ Kim Da Young—Did It Start Around Then? Her Unusual Outfit Reveals a 'Protruding Belly'

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'Pregnancy Rumors' Surround Bae Sung-jae ♥ Kim Da Young—Did It Start Around Then? Her Unusual Outfit Reveals a 'Protruding Belly'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Amid pregnancy rumors surrounding Kim Da Young, the wife of former announcer-turned-broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, attention has also turned to her recent photos.

Recently, Kim Da Young shared photos of herself posing in a loose-fitting dress on social media, instead of the tight-fitting outfits she usually wears. Some netizens who saw the photos speculated about the possibility of a pregnancy, asking, "Could this be good news?"

Earlier, Kim Da Young also shared photos of herself watching a soccer match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 29th. In particular, her belly appeared to be slightly visible beneath her loose-fitting top, prompting pregnancy rumors among some fans.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "Your face has filled out, making you even prettier," "Could there be a baby in your belly?" "It looks like you're pregnant," and "It feels like something good has happened."

'Pregnancy Rumors' Surround Bae Sung-jae ♥ Kim Da Young—Did It Start Around Then? Her Unusual Outfit Reveals a 'Protruding Belly'

However, Kim Da Young has not directly commented on the pregnancy rumors.

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young married last May. The couple overcame a 14-year age gap and tied the knot after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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