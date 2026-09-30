CLOSE YOUR EYES (CYE) to Make Comeback on the 30th with 'Drop That!'—Shedding Its Lyrical Side and Expanding Its Intensity

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Close Your Eyes (CYE) is making a comeback after five months.

CYE will release its fourth mini album, '256th Note,' at 6 p.m. on the 30th.

'256th Note' is an album inspired by the distinctive freedom and improvisational nature of jazz, found in the fleeting moments spontaneously created by each instrument and the deep immersion they evoke. Rather than relying on formulaic expressions, it focuses on the emotions and flow of the moment, capturing the process through which passing moments come together to form a piece of music.

The title track, 'Drop That!', samples Yoon Si-nae's 'Enjoy This Night,' regarded as one of the early examples of Korean jazz funk, and reinterprets it in the style of 1990s street hip-hop. It combines jazz's unpredictable improvisation with hip-hop's distinctive sampling techniques, adding CYE's unique sensibility to powerful string lines and an upright bass sound.

While the pre-released 'Open Your Eyes' showcased a lyrical and delicate texture by expressing jazz's free-spirited sensibility through the language of hip-hop and R&B, 'Drop That!' expands it into a more intense and direct energy. The two songs' contrasting moods highlight CYE's musical evolution as the group explores jazz in its own diverse ways.

The album also includes the urban pop number 'Vibe Check,' which combines piano with groovy drum beats; 'Slowly Bleed,' which blends electro-pop with alternative R&B elements; the vintage and romantic R&B track 'Full for You'; 'Baby Bossa Nova,' which adds contemporary pop sounds to bossa nova; and 'Eternity,' a pop ballad built around warm acoustic piano. The album contains a total of seven tracks.

The members' active participation in the songs has also drawn attention. Jeon Minwook is credited with writing the lyrics for 'Open Your Eyes,' 'Drop That!,' 'Full for You,' and 'Baby Bossa Nova.' Song Seung-ho participated in writing the lyrics for 'Drop That!' and 'Full for You,' while Kenshin and Kim Sungmin contributed lyrics to 'Open Your Eyes' and 'Vibe Check,' respectively. In particular, 'Eternity,' the album's closing track, features lyrical contributions from all seven members and conveys their feelings toward CLOSER, the group's official fan club.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.