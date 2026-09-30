"It Cannot Be Dismissed as a Conspiracy Theory"—Dong-jin Lee’s Review of 'Assassin(s)' Ultimately Made Private

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] As controversy over the historical distortion in the film 'Assassin(s)' intensifies, film critic Dong-jin Lee’s review video has also been made private.

On the 29th, the production team of the YouTube channel 'B tv Dong-jin Lee’s Paiakia' stated, "As the debate surrounding the film continues, we have made private the review video uploaded on September 25."

It is unusual for a debate on the channel to continue to the point of attracting thousands of comments and ultimately leading to the video being made private.

In the video, the critic gave 'Assassin(s)' three out of five stars, describing it as "a perspective that delves deeply into the flow and gaps of the incident." However, criticism arose after he said, "It cannot simply be dismissed as a conspiracy theory," and pointed out the discrepancy between the number of gunshots in the film and the number officially known to have been fired, asking, "Then where did the rest come from?"

'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and people behind the assassination attempt on the First Lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked South Korea. Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Minho, among others. It surpassed one million moviegoers four days after its release on the 23rd and remained at the top of the box office during the Chuseok holiday.

The film reconstructs the assassination attempt on Yuk Young-soo through cinematic imagination, sparking controversy over historical distortion. At the time, the Special Investigation Headquarters announced that Mun Se-gwang, who had been recruited by Chongryon, had received orders to carry out the shooting from a North Korean operative, and Mun Se-gwang was sentenced to death. However, the film suggests the possibility that an accomplice was involved and that the regime may have intervened, prompting fierce criticism over the line between historical fact and fiction.

The production team later stated, "Using the historical event that occurred in 1974 as a motif, we reconstructed this feature film by adding cinematic imagination based on various records written in connection with the incident at the time." The team also said that the film was not made with a political agenda.

The backlash has continued, with malicious comments targeting not only the lead actors—including Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Minho—but also actors such as Kim Go-eun and Lee Young-ae, who attended the VIP screening and praised the film. As the controversy intensified, film YouTuber G Movie, who has 4.17 million subscribers, also deleted his review video of 'Assassin(s)'.

'Assassin(s)' has also become a focus of controversy in political circles. Jang Dong-hyuk, leader of the People Power Party, criticized the film, saying, "When President Park Geun-hye visited North Korea in 2002, Kim Jong Il personally apologized for the killing of Yuk Young-soo. Even so, leftists make films like this. And then they call it freedom of expression."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.