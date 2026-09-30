ENHYPEN Remains on the U.S. Billboard 200 for Five Consecutive Weeks, Winning Over the American Public

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] ENHYPEN is continuing its global long-term success.

According to the latest chart dated Oct. 3, announced by U.S. Billboard on the 28th local time, ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, 'THE SIN : BLISS,' ranked No. 196 on the main album chart, the Billboard 200. As a result, ENHYPEN has remained on the chart for five consecutive weeks after scoring its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Sept. 5.

The group also posted strong results on several other charts. 'THE SIN : BLISS' landed at No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart and No. 15 on Top Album Sales, while ENHYPEN remained on the Billboard Artist 100 for more than a month.

'THE SIN : BLISS' surpassed 2.09 million copies in first-week sales, according to Hanteo Chart, making it the group's fifth double-million seller overall. Its sustained chart run also demonstrated that the album's success was not driven merely by a short-lived surge of initial fan support, but that it had won over the American public as well.

ENHYPEN will hold its ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'BLOOD SAGA' across 22 cities worldwide, with a total of 37 shows. This is the group's largest tour to date. ENHYPEN will perform in Macau in October, embark on a tour of Japan's four major domes from December through February next year, and continue performing across Asia and Europe through March next year.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.