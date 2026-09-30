Aespa's Winter Diagnosed with Shingles in U.S.; SM Says, "Sorry She Can't Perform"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Aespa's Winter will miss the group's U.S. performance due to health issues.

SM Entertainment (SM) said on the 29th, "Winter experienced symptoms of feeling unwell before the Miami concert, but she took the stage because she wanted to perform alongside the other members. However, her condition did not improve sufficiently afterward, so she visited a hospital for a thorough examination and was diagnosed with shingles."

SM stated, "Following medical advice that the artist's health and full recovery should take priority, we carefully discussed the matter with the artist and decided that she would miss the Dallas concert and take time to rest. Winter had also been looking forward to meeting the audience in Dallas, so she is deeply disappointed that she cannot join the concert and wishes to express her apologies."

Accordingly, the concert and the hi-bye and send-off events scheduled for that day will proceed with the three members Karina, Giselle, and NINGNING.

Aespa is currently on its world tour, 'SYNK : COMPLaeXITY,' visiting 25 locations worldwide, beginning with a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in August.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.