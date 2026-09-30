'3.3 Billion Won Cheongdam Homeowner' Divorcee Kim Sae-rom Burns with Desire to Remarry: "The Man Only Needs to Bring Himself" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Kim Sae-rom expressed her strong desire to remarry.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing today (the 30th), will feature Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi in a special titled 'I'll Be the Cool Older Sister—Who Wants to Be the Younger One?' The episode was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byun Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Kim Sae-rom cheerfully embraces her current status as a 'divorcee icon.' She stated, "I have never once thought that I should not get married a second time," making it clear that she has always remained open to remarriage. She also candidly confessed, "I've never taken a break from dating."

She also has a detailed vision of life after marriage. Kim Sae-rom said she had wanted to have many children since she was young and once dreamed of having as many as four. Asked about her ideal type, she revealed that she had even dreamed of a family-oriented life, describing a man who drives a car that makes her think of a large, happy family.

Kim Sae-rom revealed her bold approach to romance, saying that if it were someone she truly loved, "he could move in with nothing but himself." Park Mi-sun agreed, saying that if a woman has the means, she can be the breadwinner. Kim Sae-rom also amused everyone by revealing that she is already thinking about the school districts for her future children.

The one area where Kim Sae-rom has struggled to settle down, however, is the production company for her YouTube channel. She said she had changed production companies several times since taking on YouTube six or seven years ago, confessing, "Finding a production company is as difficult as finding a husband." Kim Gu-ra then offered some practical advice, making everyone laugh.

Kim Sae-rom's distinctive daily habits will also be revealed. She says she may have an obsession with organizing and opens up about her unusual routines. She even describes organizing as "healing" and surprises everyone by sharing that she once organized a friend's closet herself. During the discussion, she describes her style as similar to Seo Jang-hoon's, revealing her 'female Seo Jang-hoon' side in this area as well and bringing laughter. Viewers are left curious about the lifestyle habit Kim Sae-rom calls her own 'organizing obsession.'

She will also share behind-the-scenes stories from the fiercely competitive variety-show scene of the 2000s. Kim Sae-rom says recording 'World Changing Quiz Show' was when she felt the most intimidated and had the hardest time, and she recounts those memories in front of Park Mi-sun, who was an MC on the show at the time. She also confesses the harsh remarks from senior entertainers that made her feel intimidated when she was younger. Everyone, including Park Mi-sun, listens closely to her candid story.

From the divorcee icon's candid views on remarriage, as she calls herself a 'female Seo Jang-hoon,' to her dream of having many children, concerns about her YouTube production company, distinctive organizing habits and trauma from 'World Changing Quiz Show,' Kim Sae-rom's unfiltered stories can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing today, Wednesday the 30th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is a one-of-a-kind talk show that has won widespread love by disarming guests with the hosts' sharp, unpredictable banter and drawing out their real stories.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.