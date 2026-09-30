47-Year-Old Han Da-gam Extremely Nervous Ahead of Childbirth: "I'm Scared of Whether My Son Will Be Born Healthy" ('The Return of Superman')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Han Da-gam shared her worried feelings as she prepares to give birth to her first child at age 47.

The KBS2 episode of 'The Return of Superman' airing today (the 30th) is titled 'Lean on Me When You're Tired and Struggling!' and will feature Chaltteok-i's mother Han Da-gam on a trip during the final stages of her pregnancy.

As she prepares for childbirth, Han Da-gam revisits the temple where she had prayed to become pregnant and wishes for a safe delivery. Visiting the temple with Chaltteok-i, whom she had longed for so deeply, Han Da-gam makes a wish and attempts to toss a coin, saying, "Be born healthy." She accurately lands the coin in a target located in the middle of a pond, then celebrates joyfully while holding a Chaltteok-i doll, eliciting laughter.

However, as her due date approaches, her worries grow alongside her excitement. Han Da-gam confessed her honest feelings about the impending birth, saying, "A month ago, I began to realize, 'Chaltteok-i is coming to me now,'" and, "I'm a little scared." She shared the heartfelt concerns of an expectant mother, saying, "I'm worried about whether I'll be able to do well and whether Chaltteok-i will be born healthy."

Han Da-gam's mother, who watched her, expressed her hope for a healthy meeting between her daughter and Chaltteok-i, saying, "There are many things to worry about as much as there are things to be excited about." In particular, she earnestly prayed for her daughter's safe delivery at age 47 and even performed three full bows with great devotion, bringing tears to Han Da-gam's eyes, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in January 2020. She made headlines in April after announcing her pregnancy at age 47. She gave birth to a son on the 22nd.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.