"I Fell for Her While She Was Working Part-Time at a Chicken Restaurant"... 'Shin-Soo Choo's Son' Choo Moo-bin Showers His Girlfriend of One Year with Affection

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Choo Moo-bin, the son of baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, has drawn attention by expressing his affection for his girlfriend in a lengthy letter.

On the 29th, Choo Moo-bin posted photos with his girlfriend on social media, writing, "365 with my princess," along with a heart emoji. The post appeared to mark one year since the two began dating.

The lengthy letter shared with the photos was filled with Choo Moo-bin's sincere feelings for his girlfriend.

After beginning with, "To my beloved Yeji," Choo Moo-bin wrote, "From the moment I first saw Yeji, I somehow felt that she would become someone truly special in my life."

He also recounted how they first met. Choo Moo-bin recalled, "From the moment I first met Yeji while she was working at BBQ Chicken to the day we went on our first date, I really wanted to become her boyfriend."

He described his girlfriend by writing, "In all my years, I don't think I've ever met anyone as special as Yeji, someone who works so hard toward her goals and genuinely cares for other people. If I could give Yeji just one thing in life, I would want to let her see herself through my eyes."

Choo Moo-bin confessed that his girlfriend had been a great source of strength during difficult moments as a baseball player. He expressed his tender feelings, saying, "Even on the day I played the worst baseball game of my life, could looking into Yeji's eyes make me feel better and make all the negative thoughts in my head disappear?"

He continued, "When I think of Yeji's bright and happy nature, the love she gives me, and the future I see for the two of us when I look into her eyes, I feel that I truly have nothing more to wish for."

He also described his girlfriend as "his best friend, the person who makes him laugh, the person who brings him happiness, and his everything." In particular, he wrote, "Yeji is the person who allows me to be 'Choo Moo-bin.' Thanks to Yeji, my life has become complete."

Finally, Choo Moo-bin stated, "Loving Yeji is the most beautiful thing in my life," adding, "No matter what direction our lives take in the future, if Yeji is by my side, I think I will feel that I am where I am meant to be."

He concluded the long letter by writing, "I love Yeji, and I will continue to love her until the day I die. I love you, Yeji. And I will love you forever."

In the post, his girlfriend also left a comment using the pet name "bae," and Choo Moo-bin replied, "I love you," publicly expressing their affection.

Born in 2005, Choo Moo-bin is the eldest son of Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi. Following in his father's footsteps, he is pursuing a career in baseball and currently plays for Orange Coast College in the United States.

Meanwhile, Choo Moo-bin's parents, Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi, are also well known for meeting at a young age and falling in love. They met in their early 20s and decided to marry. On a previous television appearance, Shin-Soo Choo said he fell for Ha Won-mi at first sight, recalling, "I thought an angel had just passed by." The couple married in 2002 and have two sons, Moo-bin and Geon-woo, and a daughter, So-hee.

In particular, Ha Won-mi once recalled on their wedding anniversary, "We met when I was 20 and have spent almost half my life together," saying that she and Shin-Soo Choo had grown older together, one year at a time.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.