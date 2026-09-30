"You went out without your son?" Nam Bo-ra gets a talking-to from her sister-in-law during filming

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra was surprised to run into her sister-in-law while filming.

On the 29th, the STUDIO OMG YouTube channel released a video of Nam Bo-ra shopping in Namdaemun.

Nam Bo-ra spotted her sister-in-law while shopping for dishes at Namdaemun Market. She looked at someone and exclaimed, "Sister-in-law! That's my sister-in-law. My actual sister-in-law." She then asked, "What are you doing here?" Her sister-in-law said she goes shopping at Namdaemun Market three times a week, prompting laughter.

After taking a selfie with her sister-in-law, Nam Bo-ra sent it to her husband and laughed, saying, "Wow!" Her sister-in-law showed her the flowers she had bought for Nam Bo-ra, saying, "I bought them for you. I'll give them to you along with a vase." The heartwarming moment was soon interrupted when her sister-in-law began scolding her, saying, "You went out without the baby?" Nam Bo-ra defended herself with, "I didn't sneak out of the house—I'm working," bringing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman her age in May last year and recently had a son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.