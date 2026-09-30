Park Myung-soo Proves Why He's the 'Giant'—His Hit Rate for Laughs Remains Strong from TV to YouTube and Short-Form Content

Photo courtesy of CP Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] One line is all it takes. A single remark tossed out with an indifferent expression can trigger laughter, while an unexpected moment can instantly become a memorable scene. After dominating the variety entertainment scene for years, Park Myung-soo is demonstrating the enduring power of a comedy "Giant" through his continued success across TV, YouTube and short-form content.

Park Myung-soo's strength lies in his ability to seize the moment. Rather than explaining things at length, he delivers short, intuitive comments when needed and quickly plays off the other person's reaction to build the laughter. Add his deadpan expression, distinctive delivery and unpredictable ad-libs, and even an ordinary scene can instantly turn into "Park Myung-soo-style variety entertainment." The timing and quick wit he has honed on set over the years continue to shine, even as content formats evolve.

These strengths were on full display in Episode 5 of Coupang Play's series "Office Workers" Season 3. Released on the 25th, the episode featured Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha as "Deputy General Manager Park" and "Manager Jeong," respectively, bringing back the "Ha-Wa-Soo" duo that worked together on "Muhan Company" in "Infinite Challenge."

The two created laughs during interviews for senior interns at DY Planning, drawing on the chemistry they have built over many years. Park Myung-soo, in particular, energized the scene with immediate ad-libs, fearless banter and unexpected reactions, even in the serious setting of a job interview. The preview video surpassed 5.4 million views, demonstrating the strong interest in the duo's reunion, and they continued to showcase their still-vibrant "Ha-Wa-Soo" chemistry in the full episode.

Photo courtesy of CP Entertainment

Park Myung-soo's presence becomes even more pronounced when he reunites with longtime colleagues. At the "2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju" (Mudo Run), held in Gyeongju on the 19th, he joined Jeong Jun-ha, Haha and Hwang Kwang-hee to bring memories of "Infinite Challenge" into the present. Based on the concept of "a sunset marathon in which guards and bandits race to find Gyeongju's treasure," the event began at Gyeongju Civic Stadium and featured 10K and half-marathon courses. It allowed the cast to meet fans in a new setting—not a television broadcast, but a running event. With familiar members reunited and fans gathered in one place, the event became an opportunity to share memories of "Infinite Challenge" once again.

In travel variety shows, he has taken on another role as the eldest member. On MBC every1's "Great Guide 3," which recently wrapped its season, he teamed up with Kim Dae-ho, Choi Daniel and Lee Mu-jin as a travel companion. He responded candidly to unexpected situations in unfamiliar destinations and kept up a nonstop exchange of banter with the others, providing the laughs while also serving as the group's anchor.

His activities are not limited to television. On the YouTube channel "Halmyungsoo," he takes on a wide range of content, from conversations with guests to mukbangs and situational comedy. His distinctive expressions, delivery and powerful one-liners make their impact especially quickly in short-form content, where a brisk pace is essential. In long-form variety shows, he builds laughs through relationships and situations; in short videos, he imprints his character on viewers within just a few seconds.

The conventions of variety entertainment and the way audiences consume content are constantly changing, but Park Myung-soo's humor remains effective. Whether the stage shifts from TV to YouTube and then to short-form content, his ability to seize a moment and turn it into laughter remains unchanged. For the long-lasting "Giant," platforms may change, but the timing that creates laughter does not.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.