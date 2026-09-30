“Backlash after targeting Han Ga-in”: Samang Fox apologizes and makes video private, saying, “I will reflect and get a grip.”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Samang Fox, a YouTuber specializing in exposing unscrupulous businesses, apologized for raising suspicions that actress Han Ga-in had engaged in undisclosed advertising and made private a Shorts video edited to feature only Han Ga-in.

On the 30th, Samang Fox posted a lengthy apology on the community page of his YouTube channel, saying, "Regardless of the circumstances, I apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this video."

He stated, "The problem is that I mentioned Han Ga-in in a recent video about albumin, titled 'The Real Culprit Revealed,' and even after Han Ga-in apologized, I cut out only the section about her—which was not the core issue—and deliberately made it into a Short, causing misunderstanding. I have made the problematic Shorts video private. As a channel that should focus on the core issue, it was an immature and reckless decision to cut out that part yet again and turn it into a Short."

Samang Fox said, "I sincerely apologize to Han Ga-in for the unnecessary harm and hurt she may have suffered because of this. I am sorry," and continued, "I will thoroughly reflect on my actions and get a grip. I am sorry."

Samang Fox had mentioned Han Ga-in in a recent video raising suspicions of exaggerated advertising for ingestible albumin products and coordinated home-shopping programming. In 2024, Han Ga-in introduced the albumin product and mentioned benefits such as relieving fatigue. Samang Fox claimed, however, that its actual efficacy was exaggerated and that the product was essentially no more than a mixed beverage. He also said that searches for albumin increased after Han Ga-in's video was released, suggesting that her video appeared to have contributed to boosting public interest.

At the time, Han Ga-in said she had bought the product with her own money, but after Samang Fox's video was released, the controversy expanded to include allegations of undisclosed advertising. Han Ga-in eventually explained that it was not undisclosed advertising, but Samang Fox re-edited and posted only the portion mentioning her, drawing criticism for being inappropriate. Han Ga-in ultimately released all of her purchase receipts and records, offering a second explanation: "The product was purchased with my own money, without any compensation or sponsorship, before I launched my channel."

◆ The full text of Samang Fox's post follows

I am sorry. I am the operator of Samang Fox TV. Regardless of the circumstances, I apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this video.

The problem is that I mentioned Han Ga-in in a recent video about albumin, titled "The Real Culprit Revealed," and even after Han Ga-in apologized, I cut out only the section about her—which was not the core issue—and deliberately made it into a Short, causing misunderstanding. I have made the problematic Shorts video private. As a channel that should focus on the core issue, it was an immature and reckless decision to cut out that part yet again and turn it into a Short.

I sincerely apologize to Han Ga-in for the unnecessary harm and hurt she may have suffered because of this. I am sorry.

Although I had vowed never to forget the weight of the microphone you placed in my hands, I immediately created another problem. I am painfully realizing just how heavy and frightening that responsibility truly is, as well as how inadequate and arrogant I have been.

I will reflect deeply on every criticism directed at me and take it seriously. I will thoroughly reflect on my actions and get a grip so that I never again hurt others or stray from the core issue through such reckless behavior.

I am sorry.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.