"It Wasn't Blackmail but a Legitimate Exercise of Rights"—Park Na-rae's Former Manager Denies Most Charges at First Trial

Park Na-rae. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] A former manager who was indicted and detained for allegedly demanding a large sum of money from broadcaster Park Na-rae in exchange for not revealing details of her private life denied most of the charges at the first trial.

The first hearing in the case against Shin, a former manager charged with violating the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts, etc. (joint extortion), among other offenses, was held on the 29th before Presiding Judge Kim Su-gyeong of the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Division 4.

Shin's defense denied the joint extortion charge, arguing that the money demanded from Park Na-rae consisted of amounts he was legitimately entitled to, including severance pay and incentives.

Shin's attorney argued, "It was a legitimate exercise of the right to claim money that was rightfully due after leaving the job," and said there had been no attempt to make media tips conditional on payment. The defense also maintained that Shin had neither engaged in conduct amounting to threats nor intended to unlawfully obtain money.

Shin is accused of demanding KRW 250 million, equivalent to 10% of the company's revenue, from Park Na-rae as an incentive. He allegedly threatened to disclose details of Park's private life through the media—including allegations of demeaning behavior, sexual harassment, and proxy prescriptions for medication—if she did not pay.

After Park Na-rae's side refused to provide the money, Shin allegedly reported the allegations to a media outlet and demanded money again. However, investigators found that he did not actually receive any payment.

Shin is also accused of embezzling approximately KRW 44 million in funds from Park Na-rae's company. The charges allege that he transferred money from Park's corporate account to an account belonging to a company he operated without authorization, or received contract payments owed to Park in that corporate account. The alleged offenses include occupational embezzlement and fraud involving the use of computers.

Regarding these allegations, Shin's defense argued, "The money was paid under a performance bonus agreement, and the defendant never made the transfers himself." Concerning the event fees, the defense partially denied the charges, maintaining that the transfers were made with Park Na-rae's consent. It also argued that some evidence had been unlawfully collected during the investigation.

Lee, another former manager indicted without detention for allegedly participating in joint extortion with Shin, did not state a specific position on the charges at the hearing. Lee's side plans to present its position at the next hearing after reviewing the evidence and other materials.

The conflict between Park Na-rae and her former managers came to light in December of last year. The former managers filed a complaint against Park, raising allegations of abuse of power and illegal conduct. Park, in turn, filed a police complaint, claiming that Shin and others had made false allegations, demanded a large sum of money in exchange for her silence, and committed embezzlement. Park subsequently suspended her activities.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 20.

Jung Bit jungbit@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.