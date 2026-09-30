'Miss Korea' announcer Jeong Yu-seong and pitcher Seo Jin-yong reveal premarital pregnancy and childbirth... "Formal wedding next winter"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Announcer Jeong Yu-seong made a surprise announcement that she had married SSG Landers pitcher Seo Jin-yong and given birth to a daughter. The couple became parents before holding their wedding ceremony.

On the 29th, Jeong Yu-seong shared an update on her social media, saying, "Hello. I'm sharing an update for the first time in a while." She added, "I am starting a family with someone I have been quietly seeing."

The photos Jeong Yu-seong shared included images of her newborn daughter as well as moments from her daily life with Seo Jin-yong. She also drew attention by revealing a photo of their marriage registration document. Jeong Yu-seong and Seo Jin-yong's names appeared side by side on the document, showing that they had begun the process of becoming legally married.

Speaking about Seo Jin-yong, Jeong Yu-seong said, "He is someone who has always given my everyday life a constant sense of stability through the many changes I have gone through." She expressed her affection, adding, "The time we spend together is more comfortable and enjoyable than with anyone else, and he is always someone I can rely on. I am simply happy that I can now call him my husband and the father of our child."

For the couple, their second-generation family member arrived before their wedding ceremony. Jeong Yu-seong directly revealed that she had become pregnant before the wedding, saying, "Thankfully, our baby came to us first, so we are planning our wedding for next winter."

Alongside photos of their daughter, they added the caption, "Our daughter, who was born after I pushed just four times. Successful natural delivery," sharing details about the birth. The couple also unveiled previously private glimpses of their relationship, including photos of their newborn daughter, Jeong Yu-seong holding a jersey bearing Seo Jin-yong's name at a baseball stadium, and the two kissing.

Jeong Yu-seong also revealed that her daughter's name is Yuju, saying, "Please give us your warm support as we build our future as a family of three with Yuju."

Having become spouses and parents through marriage registration and childbirth before holding their wedding ceremony, the couple plans to have a formal wedding next winter.

Born in 1999, Jeong Yu-seong graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Ewha Womans University. She first became known to the public after winning the 'Mi' title at the 66th Miss Korea Global Selection Contest in 2022, and later expanded her career into sports broadcasting.

Jeong Yu-seong's husband, Seo Jin-yong, was born in 1992 and is a right-handed pitcher for SSG Landers. He has played for the same team since his days with SK Wyverns. In the 2023 season, he recorded 42 saves and led the KBO League in saves, establishing himself as a key bullpen pitcher for the team.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.