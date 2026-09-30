G-Dragon Takes a Private Jet to New York City for a Honeymoon? "I'll Do My Wife's Nails"... Couple-Like Chemistry with Daesung

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] BigBang's G-Dragon and Daesung showed off chemistry reminiscent of a married couple in New York City.

On the 29th, a video titled 'G-DRAGON - GD loves NYC. GD's Day' was uploaded to G-Dragon's YouTube channel.

That day, G-Dragon and Daesung traveled to New York City after wrapping up BigBang's concert in Auckland, U.S.

G-Dragon laughed and said, "We're going on another honeymoon today. It's a never-ending honeymoon." He then explained why only the two of them were heading to New York City, saying, "Taeyang has a family of his own."

Daesung joked, "There's a rumor that Youngbae deliberately stepped aside for us."

The two traveled to New York City on a private jet. G-Dragon and Daesung sat side by side and chatted affectionately before arriving in New York City after a five-hour flight.

G-Dragon later went out to board a cruise ship with members of his agency. He grumbled, "Why do we always have to take a cruise ship wherever we go? I don't even do that in Korea," adding, "Taking a cruise is the most boring thing to do."

Even after boarding the cruise ship, he complained, "I've been to New York City so many times, so why are we taking this? I don't even take one in Korea." He also let out a groan when he heard that the cruise would last 90 minutes.

However, as soon as the Statue of Liberty appeared before him, he immediately went outside to take commemorative photos, amusing everyone by suddenly switching into tourist mode.

G-Dragon then visited a famous Korean restaurant in New York City. He said it was his first meal in two days because he had been sleeping, adding, "I haven't had time to sleep lately. It's even more so whenever I come to New York City."

He also said, "I don't get jet lag. My legendary three-day sleep happened in New York City," and added, "As I've gotten older, I slept for a day and a half. Three days wasn't possible anymore."

The next day, he met Daesung again for a meal. As if they were reuniting after a long separation, the two performed a playful couple dance before eating as soon as they met.

While showing Daesung his nail art, G-Dragon suggested, "Let's go home today and do my wife's nails. I'll do all five of them." Daesung pretended not to hear him and looked away, prompting more laughter.

The two later even shared an arms-linked toast, highlighting their unusually close friendship. G-Dragon showed his affection for Daesung by saying, "Our channel is called 'Married Couple Vlog.' 'Wife Vlog.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.