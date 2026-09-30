Kim Ji won Spotted at Every BigBang and Jennie Concert... But It Turns Out, "I Don't Even Have Their Numbers"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Ji won drew attention for her glamorous celebrity connections after being spotted one after another at concerts by top stars including BigBang, aespa and Jennie. She has now revealed an unexpected behind-the-scenes story.

Lee Jung-eun and Kim Ji won, stars of the drama "Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia," appeared on episode 157 of TEO's web variety show "Salon Drip," released on the 29th.

Jang Doyoun asked Kim Ji won about her relationship with the members of BigBang, saying, "I've heard a lot of stories about you being spotted at concerts. You even went to a BigBang concert. How did you get there?"

Kim Ji won explained, "I filmed the drama 'What's Up' with BigBang's Daesung. We've stayed in occasional contact since then," adding, "I was grateful to be invited, so I went."

Kim Ji won co-starred with Daesung in MBN's 2011 drama "What's Up." Their connection through the drama continued even after many years, eventually leading to her invitation to a BigBang concert.

The situation was different with the aespa and Jennie concerts. When Jang Doyoun asked, "What about the aespa concert?" Kim Ji won revealed, "They go to the same salon. They were kind enough to invite me." Jang Doyoun then jokingly asked, "Would you come if I invited you to my house?" drawing laughs.

Kim Ji won had not attended Jennie's concert because of a personal friendship, either. She explained that she went after being invited through her salon stylist.

When Jang Doyoun asked, "Don't you ever get their numbers personally?" Kim Ji won candidly replied, "I couldn't do that. I just said, 'They're so cool,' from a distance and went home," prompting more laughter.

Earlier, Kim Ji won had made headlines after being spotted one after another at concerts by top idols, including BigBang, aespa and Jennie. As she was seen at performances attended by a dazzling lineup of stars, online attention naturally turned to her unusual connections in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji won is set to appear before viewers in the drama "Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.