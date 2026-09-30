'Running Even During Rehab,' Sheon Faces Criticism for Being 'Stubborn': "I Registered for Four Races in One Week"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Sheon, who pushed himself to keep exercising despite a leg injury, has once again shown his extraordinary passion for fitness.

On the 29th, the YouTube channel "With Sheon" released a video titled "Idol Choi Min-ho Runs a Marathon in the Morning and Competes in a HYROX Event in the Afternoon."

That day, Sheon met SHINee member Choi Min-ho, and the two went running together. Choi Min-ho was just as obsessed with exercise as Sheon. They talked about nothing but working out throughout their meeting, prompting the production crew to ask Choi Min-ho, "Have you ever felt that you were truly addicted to exercise?" Sheon then replied, "I don't think I'm addicted," and Choi Min-ho expressed strong agreement, saying, "I feel the same way."

Sheon once again demonstrated his dedication to exercise, saying, "I'm definitely doing it because I enjoy it. But one day, I realized that I had registered for four races in one week."

Choi Min-ho also stated, "Honestly, we're having fun, but people around us give us looks that tell us to take it easy. When I see those looks, I actually think, 'I wonder if they're saying that even though I'm holding back from doing more?'"

Meanwhile, Sheon made headlines last August after completing 81.5 kilometers despite a leg injury. However, while preparing for the event, he raised concerns by sharing a schedule that included an 81.5-kilometer cycling ride, weight training, and trail running, even as he was receiving treatment for his leg. After completing the event, he was ultimately diagnosed with a stress fracture and was seen limping. Fans responded with comments such as, "He's so stubborn that it's uncomfortable to watch" and "Continuing like this seems foolish."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.