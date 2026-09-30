Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young to Become Parents One Year After Marriage: "Due to Give Birth at Year’s End"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Bae Sung-jae (48), a former announcer turned broadcaster, and announcer Kim Da-young (34) are expecting their first child. Pregnancy rumors began circulating over a photo of Kim Da-young just one day earlier, making the actual pregnancy announcement particularly noteworthy.

According to sources in the broadcasting industry on the 30th, Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and is due to give birth at the end of this year.

In particular, speculation that Kim Da-young was pregnant had already begun circulating online on the 29th, one day before the news was announced.

That day, Kim Da-young shared photos on social media from her visit to Seoul World Cup Stadium to watch a national team soccer match.

She wrote, "This is my first time watching a national team match that my husband isn't commentating," and showed her affection by also promoting her husband Bae Sung-jae's broadcasting schedule while he was away on assignment for the Asian Games.

In the photos, Kim Da-young is seen beaming in a white oversized sweatshirt and black bottoms, wearing a cheering scarf and headband.

Some online users focused on Kim Da-young's silhouette visible beneath her loose-fitting top. Comments included, "Could there be some good news?" and "It looks like there is a baby in her belly," as people continued to wonder whether she was pregnant.

At the time, Kim Da-young had not personally confirmed her pregnancy, so the comments were merely speculation based on the photo. However, when news broke the following day, on the 30th, that she was indeed pregnant and due to give birth at the end of the year, the previous day's photo drew renewed attention.

Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young married in May last year after dating for about two years. The couple, who drew attention for their 14-year age gap, did not hold a separate large-scale wedding. Instead, they marked the occasion with a meal attended by their immediate family members and an exchange of rings.

Bae Sung-jae worked as an announcer at KBS Gwangju Broadcasting Headquarters before joining Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in 2006 as a member of its 14th announcer class. After leaving SBS in 2021, he has worked as a variety-show host and a sports commentator for various international sporting events.

Kim Da-young joined SBS as a career-track announcer in 2021 and hosted the weekday sports segment on SBS Eight O'Clock News, as well as Sports Tonight. She also appeared on the SBS variety show Kick a Goal (Shooting Stars) and left SBS last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.