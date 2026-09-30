'Ewha alumna' Lee Hyun-yi met and married 'Samsung man' Hong Sung-ki at a group blind date: "I only saw my husband" ('Groom's Class')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Hyun-yi shared her love story with her husband.

On Friday, October 2, at 9 p.m., Channel A's 'Groom's Class 2' (chief producer Bae Han-soo and producer-director Lim Jeong-gyu) will feature Lee Hyun-yi as a 'special teacher.' She will watch Jungjin Lee, Kim Sang-hyuk and Chun Myung-hoon, known as the 'Groomz,' take part in their first-ever group blind date and offer candid, lighthearted advice from the sidelines.

Jungjin Lee, Kim Sang-hyuk and Chun Myung-hoon previously went on a group blind date with model-turned-businesswoman Yoo Chae-ryeon, Koo Do-kyung, a member of the fourth-generation girl group Cleo and an actress, and actress-turned-short-form drama producer Yu Yeonhui. On this day, the six participants leave the café and move to another location for a meal. Watching them, Lee Hyun-yi speculates about their romantic pairings, saying, "I first met my husband at a group blind date too, so I have some insight into these kinds of meetings." Tak Jae-hoon also takes a romantic view, remarking, "I think the chances of couples forming are higher when people meet in a group." Recalling her own blind date with her husband, Lee Hyun-yi then candidly confessed, "As soon as I entered the venue, I could only see my husband, and I was worried that the other women would like him too," drawing laughter from everyone.

While watching the three-on-three blind date, Lee Hyun-yi strongly empathizes with Chun Myung-hoon, who takes on the role of mood maker, saying, "I think I played the role Chun Myung-hoon is playing." She emphasized, "I couldn't stand silence during blind dates, so I tried to liven things up and handled the reactions. But my husband said he liked me that way. I guess everyone has someone meant for them."

Lee Hyun-yi also shared anecdotes from her own dating days while watching Kim Yo-han's date with Oh Yeon-hee. As Kim Yo-han leaves on his first trip with Oh Yeon-hee and wants to clarify their relationship, Lee Hyun-yi says, "Actually, my husband and I got married without ever separately saying, 'Let's date.'" She then makes the studio erupt in laughter by insisting, "We are married, but we're not dating."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi married Hong Sung-ki, a semiconductor development engineer at Samsung Electronics, in 2012. They have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.