Kim Yon-ja: "I Entrusted 100 Billion Won to My Ex-Husband and Returned to Korea Penniless"... The Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Story of Her Japan Career ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Trot singer Kim Yon-ja will share how she entrusted approximately 100 billion won in earnings from her Japan career to her ex-husband before returning to Korea penniless.

The 362nd episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' airing today (Wednesday the 30th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature animal behaviorist Dr. Lee Won-young, who travels the world studying animal behavior; robotics prodigy Kang Jun-gyu, who became a full-scholarship student at the University of Oxford; national singer Kim Yon-ja, who is celebrating her 52nd debut anniversary; and Jeon Eun-seul, who won the grand prize at the '2026 National Museum of Korea Costume Play.' The episode is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok and written by Lee Eon-ju.

When Kim Yon-ja appeared, Yoo Jae-suk recalled his days performing as YOOSANSEUL, one of his alter egos, and expressed his admiration, saying, "She is my teacher and someone I like very much." Kim Yon-ja, who has recently become beloved as the "original sing-along queen" while performing as the fairy of university festivals, will share her special connection with Pusan National University (PNU), which she describes as the starting point of university festivals and her "alma mater." She will look back on her 52-year career, from moving to Seoul at 15, working in a factory during the day and performing onstage at night, to the start of her Japan career and the chart resurgence of "Amor Fati." She will also reveal how she overcame her difficult years as an unknown singer and made a name for herself with a medley album, as well as the story of singing "From the Land of the Morning" at the closing ceremony of an international sporting event in 1988.

Along with behind-the-scenes stories from her difficult years in Japan, Kim Yon-ja will also reveal details about her family. She will talk about calling her mother every day while in Japan, even spending more on international phone calls than her monthly salary, as well as the circumstances behind entrusting approximately 100 billion won in earnings to her ex-husband before returning to Korea penniless. She is especially expected to become emotional while sharing the story of her mother, who developed acute Parkinson's disease and now has difficulty moving. Her touching relationship with her mother, who spent many years serving as her daughter's manager and staying by her side like a sister and a friend, will add to the emotion. She will also share the behind-the-scenes story of "Amor Fati," which was born from her desire to "create one signature song," and the song's chart resurgence four years later. Viewers will enjoy a front-row experience from home with a live performance of "Amor Fati" and other hit songs showcasing her 52 years of experience. Her trademark performance, featuring her swirling cape and distinctive microphone movements, is expected to heat up the studio.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.