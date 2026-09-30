'Single Working Mom' Lee Ji-hyun Grills Meat Starting at 4 a.m. and Heads to Work: "Taking Care of the Kids Before Heading to Work"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of Jewelry, revealed her life as a working mother who prepares breakfast for her children before dawn.

On the 30th, Lee Ji-hyun posted a photo on social media along with the message, "I'm grilling meat at 4:30 a.m. The youngest daughter came running over as soon as she smelled the meat cooking. The song lyrics fit the situation perfectly."

In the photo, Lee Ji-hyun is grilling meat in the kitchen early in the morning while preparing breakfast for her children. It captures the hectic daily life of a working mother who takes care of her children before heading to work.

Lee Ji-hyun offered words of encouragement, saying, "I sincerely respect all the working mothers who get up at this hour, busily take care of their children, and head to work. Let's keep fighting together."

Lee Ji-hyun has previously opened up several times about the difficulties of living as both a single mother and a working mother. She has also spoken about the physical strain, saying, "I feel like I could finally breathe if someone would just help with the childcare or housework."

She also shared a realistic complaint about her children, who prefer delivery food to meals she prepares with care. Lee Ji-hyun lamented, "My entire paycheck really goes toward delivery food. I'm really not exaggerating. There's nothing left over."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun divorced twice, in 2016 and 2020, and is currently raising a daughter and a son on her own. After obtaining a national cosmetology license last year, she now works as a marketing director at a beauty salon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.