Tiffany Young ♥ Byun Yo-han Hold a 'Top-Secret Wedding' With Family... "Why Didn't You Invite Me?" Yoo Jae-suk Feels Left Out ('Whenever Possible')

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk expressed disappointment over the secret wedding of singer and actress Tiffany Young and actor Byun Yo-han.

Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won appeared on 'Whenever Possible,' which aired on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 29th.

As soon as Yoo Jae-suk met Byun Yo-han, the newlywed who has recently been making headlines, he drew attention by asking, "Why didn't you invite me to the wedding?" Byun Yo-han explained, "We held a quiet ceremony with just our families." When Yoo Jae-suk still refused to believe him, Byun shot back, "Do you think I made up a fake family?" and showcased his quick wit. Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won also crisscrossed Incheon Metropolitan City, showing their true-blue Incheon native sides. Byun Yo-han shared a memory, saying, "I performed in a play at the arts center near here when I was in middle school." He added, "People from Incheon are very warmhearted. Their expressions of affection are just a little rough," revealing his special affection for the city.

The first free-time participant Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won visited was a taxi driver active in an exemplary drivers' association. The participant heightened interest by sharing stories of his years of volunteer work, including directing traffic. In particular, he raised Byun Yo-han's competitive spirit even before the game by revealing, "I attended the same elementary school as Byun Yo-han."

The first challenge game was 'Parking Master,' in which the contestants had to place model taxis in designated parking spaces. Byun Yo-han cleared the first level on his very first attempt and shared a joyful embrace with the participant. However, he faced a crisis when the parking area was divided into two sections starting at level two. As Byun Yo-han shouted in excitement and unleashed his competitive drive every time he took on a challenge, Yoo Jae-suk marveled, "That's an unprecedented level of competitiveness." Roh Jae-won also kept attempting the game without a break. Yoo Jae-suk admired the passion of the Incheon natives, saying, "I thought he was something special even in 'Squid Game,' but he's incredible." Yoo Yeon-seok pushed the model cars nonstop and prompted laughter by complaining, "I didn't even ride in a car, but I feel like I'm getting carsick." The four even used a chance to add two more vehicles and gave it their all, but unfortunately ended the game after failing at level two.

The four headed to the free-time participant's favorite neighborhood Korean set-meal restaurant, still feeling disappointed. During the lunch wager, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won's card-shark instincts shone once again. Byun Yo-han impressed Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok with his gambler's temperament, betting on both lunch and coffee in one go. The lunch wager was a coin toss. Before the result was revealed, Roh Jae-won flipped his hand over once more, surprising everyone. Yoo Yeon-seok, the winner, lamented, "We got taken in by card sharks," prompting laughter. Meanwhile, while they were traveling by bus, a citizen sent a real-time message to a radio show saying they were taking part in the filming of 'Whenever Possible,' creating another surprise event. Yoo Jae-suk admired the warmth of Incheon residents, saying, "Incheon is embracing us. It's dynamic today."

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young first met through the 2024 Disney+ drama 'Uncle Samsik.' Their relationship later turned romantic, and they registered their marriage in February.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.