Jang Yoon-ju Says She Was Asked Out Three Times While Living in London with Her Husband and Daughter: "They Flirted Even When My Child Was at the Playground"

[Jo Yoon-sun of Sportschosun] Jang Yoon-ju shared an anecdote about being asked out three times while living with her family in London, England.

On the 30th, Harper's BAZAAR Korea's YouTube channel posted a video titled "Jang Yoon-ju's Family's First Family Photo Shoot in London."

Jang Yoon-ju, who currently lives in London with her husband, Jung Seung-min, and their daughter, Lisa, was asked whether there had been a moment when she felt she had become a Londoner. She replied, "Not yet, but I have been asked out about three times."

She said, "It happened about twice at a playground. Even though I had my child with me, they openly flirted, saying things like, 'Where are you from?', 'You're really pretty,' and 'Are you free today?' Another time, someone asked me out while I was simply walking down the street." She showed that she was unusually popular.

Jang Yoon-ju named her daughter, Lisa, as the family member who adapted to life in London the fastest. She proudly said, "Lisa speaks English the best among the three of us and is extremely active. She goes to the playground every day and has made a wide variety of friends," adding, "There are also families I got to know through Lisa."

However, she said that she was the family member who wanted to return to Seoul the most. Jang Yoon-ju said, "Sometimes, when I scold Lisa, I tell her, 'If you don't listen to your mother, we'll go back to Seoul.'"

She continued with a laugh, "My husband is attending graduate school, and Lisa is going to school. Still, I'm the one who could quit everything and leave right away, so I think that's why I tell Lisa, 'Mommy is going to Seoul,' when she doesn't listen."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.