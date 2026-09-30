They Spent 4 Million Won a Month in Daechi-dong... After Retaking the Exam, They Blamed Their Mom: "I Did It Without Knowing Anything Because She Made Me" ("Teachers 3")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] CSAT repeaters who received lower-than-expected scores despite spending 4 million won a month on private education in Daechi-dong appeared to blame their mothers for their poor performance, shocking viewers.

Premiering at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, "Teachers 3: Retake War" is a massive admissions survival reality show in which 100 CSAT repeaters competing in the final college entrance exam of their lives take on overwhelming missions to test their limits and fierce competition before one ultimate winner is selected. Recently, "Teachers 3: Retake War" revealed the vivid reactions of the T-vengers when they first met the 100 repeaters, each with a different story.

The "Backbreaker Division" featured a variety of contestants, including the "Daechi-dong 400," a CSAT repeater who spent 4 million won a month in Daechi-dong, the nation's private-education hub, and a "Private-Education Circuit" repeater whose family had spent so much money on private education that the student attended Daechi-dong academies for every subject from a young age. Despite their parents' support, the contestants' previous CSAT scores fell short of expectations, prompting Yoo Dae-jong, the "Korean section ace," to ask, "What do you think your problem is?" The repeaters responded in ways that seemed to blame their mothers for their poor performance: "My mom made me do it, so I did it without knowing anything," "I just went along with 'Teachers' because my mom signed me up for it," and "My mom told me to go to Daechi-dong." As the "mom excuses" continued, T-vengers Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young could not hide their candid expressions of apparent culture shock.

The T-vengers' shock did not end there. The "Study Bug Division" brought together study fanatics who revealed that they had put in 12, 13 or even 14 hours of actual focused study a day. The T-vengers were pleased, saying, "Good" and "Impressive." But when they saw the scores, Yoo Dae-jong was stunned and exclaimed, "Why are the grades like this?" Instead of being filled with first- and second-grade scores, the "Study Bug Division" contestants' score reports were packed with fourth- and fifth-grade scores, showing that their results were woefully poor compared with the amount of time they had studied. Mimiminu tried to understand the repeaters, asking, "Maybe you haven't really studied properly yet?" However, when Seungje Jeong personally tested their abilities, their awkward(?) skills were laid bare. Even then, one repeater confidently replied, "People might look at me and say, 'He probably didn't really study properly,' but it's not that I didn't." In the end, Jeong delivered a painfully blunt reality check: "You may feel proud of yourself because you worked hard, but you're mistaking that for actually knowing something. That's why your thinking isn't progressing."

The "Genetics All-in Division" also featured a repeater known as "Gene 5 Activated," who introduced himself as a mutant whose four older sisters had taken all the study genes. All of his sisters, including two students at the prestigious K University, had graduated from top universities, but his scores were frustratingly poor from their perspective. When it was revealed that his third-oldest sister was a Korean instructor, Yoo Dae-jong was surprised but sympathized with the repeater, saying, "She must interfere a lot." Another repeater, known as "Beat My Younger Sibling," appeared solely to defeat his younger sibling. He confessed, "My goal is to get into a medical-related program ranked higher than my younger sibling's." He had even heard his sibling say, "Mom, I figured out how to succeed. I think I can succeed by doing the exact opposite of my older brother," and showed a burning determination, declaring, "Now that I've come this far, there is no turning back." As these contestants attract attention with their varied stories, viewers are eager to see what other repeaters and backstories will surprise the T-vengers—Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young—and MCs Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran and Mimiminu.

Channel A's "Teachers 3: Retake War," featuring the fierce competition, desperate challenges and unpredictable journey of 100 CSAT repeaters alongside MCs Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran and Mimiminu and the T-vengers Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young, premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.