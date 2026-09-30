Lee Sun-min, from zero income to rumored monthly earnings of 55 million won: "I flaunted my 2 million won health insurance premium, and my assets were traced" ("Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Sun-min of "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4" are set to engage in lively banter about health insurance premiums.

The 14th episode of "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, October 2, on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S, will feature Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Sun-min on their "South Gyeongsang Province gukbap tour," as they search for Changnyeong's hidden specialty, sugure gukbap, following Uiryeong beef gukbap.

After arriving in Changnyeong, Jun Hyun-moo heads to a restaurant known for sugure gukbap, a rare dish made with an ingredient of which only 2 kilograms are obtained from a single cow. After tasting the red-hued soup, Jun, who prides himself on his ability to handle spicy food, raves, "It's number one for umami among all the gukbap I've ever had!" While enthusiastically eating, Jun makes a blunt remark to Lee Sun-min, who is 11 years younger than him: "Honestly, I was surprised when I heard your age the first time we met. You have the unmistakable look of a married man, so I wondered why you were appearing on 'I Live Alone.'" He then offers a more specific description: "You look like a dad who just braided his daughter's hair." Lee replies with a joke, saying, "I hope my (future) daughter looks like me—just the eyes!" Jun acknowledges, "You have beautiful irises," prompting Lee to ask, "Don't you want to pass on your genes?" The question leaves Jun flustered.

As viewers wonder how Jun will answer, he becomes curious about the recently discussed term "health insurance premium flirting." Lee explains, "It refers to subtly showing off your wealth in front of a woman by saying, 'Oh, what? I just paid 2 million won in health insurance premiums this month.'" He then confesses, "Actually, that led people to trace my assets," drawing rueful laughter. Jun immediately asks an AI about Lee's income. When it gives the surprising answer of 55 million won per month, Lee hurriedly clarifies, "I was only using it as an example." As their chaotic banter continues, Jun asks about his own health insurance premiums, but he immediately closes the search window after receiving an unexpected answer from the AI, sending the studio into laughter.

The identity of South Gyeongsang Province's piping-hot gukbap restaurant, along with the cheerful chemistry between Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Sun-min, can be seen in the 14th episode of "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, October 2, on MBN and Channel S.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.