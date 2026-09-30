Close Your Eyes: "Making a comeback after five months, we'll show you something new inspired by jazz"

A press conference was held on Sept. 30 at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Members of Close Your Eyes pose for photos.

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Close Your Eyes shared their thoughts on their comeback.

A press conference marking the release of Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note,' was held at The Riverside Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Min-uk said, "This is our comeback five months after 'Pose' in April. We prepared for it with anticipation because we wanted to make good memories with our fans. Since this is an album inspired by jazz, we worked hard to show you a new side of ourselves."

Close Your Eyes will release '256th Note' at 6 p.m. that day and officially begin their promotional activities.

'256th Note' is an album that expresses the most honest and unadorned "fleeting emotions" felt while living in the moment through the keyword '256th Note,' one of the shortest musical notes in existence.

The title track, 'Drop That!', samples Yoon Si-nae's 'I Bameul Jeulgeopge,' considered one of the pioneering songs of Korean jazz funk, and reinterprets it in the style of 1990s street hip-hop. The improvisational nature of jazz, which can take unexpected turns, combines with hip-hop's distinctive sampling techniques to create a unique atmosphere. Striking string lines and an upright bass sound further highlight Close Your Eyes' unique sensibility.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.