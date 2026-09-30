Lee Hwi-hyang Says She Returned to Acting Thanks to Her Former-Gangster Husband: "He Told Me, 'I'll Handle Childcare, So Act'" ('Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Lee Hwi-hyang revealed how she returned to acting after getting married.

On the 29th, actress Lee Hwi-hyang appeared on the YouTube channel Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life.

Lee Hwi-hyang said she took a five-year break from acting after appearing in Chief Detective and getting married. Her husband was the late Kim Du-jo, who was reportedly a well-known former gangster boss in Pohang. Despite rumors that their marriage had been forced because of their 19-year age difference, Kim Du-jo reportedly left the gangster life immediately after they married.

Lee Hwi-hyang said, "One day in Pohang, a person who used to organize theater productions there told my husband, 'We're entering a regional theater festival, and we'd like your wife to take part.' My husband asked me what I thought about entering the festival, but I said, 'No. You can't just enter a play that easily. It requires three months of rehearsals, and I have a four-year-old baby, so I can't do it.' He told me to do it because he would take care of the baby. So I continued rehearsing at the Pohang Civic Center. He watched the baby from the front row during rehearsals. I performed after practicing and won the Presidential Award."

Lee Hwi-hyang said, "After I won the award, my husband told me, 'You should be an actress. You shouldn't stay in the provinces.' So I came to Seoul without a plan. After I arrived, word spread that I had won the award, and Choi Bool-am came to see me. He asked me to appear in a play called Private Lives. I loved it. It was even better than a television drama. I accepted the role, and the performances were extended again and again, creating a sensation."

Lee Hwi-hyang continued, "The role I played in Private Lives was an appealing one, so everyone from around Gangnam came to see it. Naturally, people from the broadcasting industry came as well. The script they brought was titled 'Dew on Every Blade of Grass.'" She explained that this was what led to her return to television dramas.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.