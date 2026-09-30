62-Year-Old Moon Hee-kyung Living in a U.S. Language Academy Dormitory... "Something I Could Never Have Imagined"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Moon Hee-kyung shared an update on her month-long stay in the United States.

On the 30th, Moon Hee-kyung posted on social media, "#NewYork #A Month-Long Stay. Sightseeing around Manhattan with friends from the language academy. It feels like I've gone back to my student days, laughing and joking... I can't believe I'm doing something I could never have imagined in Seoul..." In the photos she shared, Moon Hee-kyung is seen enjoying herself as she explores various parts of Manhattan with people from the language academy.

Earlier, Moon Hee-kyung announced that she was taking on a month-long stay in New York "as a gift to myself after working hard all this time, now that the drama is over." She is currently staying in a language academy dormitory in New York and drew attention by sharing photos of the dormitory, writing, "A single room with a private bathroom at the language academy dormitory. This is expensive too~ New York is so expensive 😭"

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-kyung was born in 1965 and has worked as an actress since making her debut through the 1987 Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Riverside Song Festival. She recently appeared in the KBS Drama and GTV series "Okay, Let's Get a Divorce."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.