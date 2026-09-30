Ji Seung-hyun, a Kyung Hee University English major: "My mother nearly scored a perfect score on the TOEIC... She became an English-language cultural tour guide after retiring as a principal" ("Fun-Staurant")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ji Seung-hyun's mother is set to sing her actor son's praises on "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant."

On Thursday, October 1, at 8:30 p.m., KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant"—hereafter referred to as "Fun-Staurant"—will continue its feature on country-mouse chef Ji Seung-hyun's hometown visit as he lives out his dream of spending five days in the city and two in the countryside. Earlier, Ji visited his childhood home in Andong and spent time with his parents. It was also revealed that he comes from a family of educators.

Ji's father is a martial arts 10th dan and a former middle and high school physical education teacher. He recently took up cooking as a hobby and is now in charge of meals at home. During the episode, he showed off the dishes he had prepared for his son and drew plenty of laughs with his unexpected variety-show talent. Ji's mother also worked as an English teacher, an education supervisor, a vice principal and a principal before retiring.

In the footage aired that day, Ji visited Mansongjeong Forest in Hahoe Village, Andong. The site is also famous as the filming location for the opening sequence of the KBS 2TV drama "Korea–Khitan War," in which Ji appeared. As Andong is a city designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage City, many foreign tourists were admiring the scenery. Among them was someone explaining Andong's appeal in exceptional English—Ji's mother.

Ji revealed his mother's exceptional command of English. He had previously attracted attention by demonstrating such fluent English that he could conduct overseas meetings without an interpreter. "I once took the TOEIC with my mother, and she scored almost a perfect score," Ji said. "I can't tell you my score," he added, drawing laughs.

Ji's mother, who is also fluent in English, currently works in Andong as an English-language cultural tour guide. She proudly showed foreign tourists a scene from her son's drama "Korea–Khitan War," which had been filmed at that very location. The tourists were also impressed and fascinated.

Watching this, Ji stepped forward to greet the tourists and even gave an impromptu acting performance at everyone's request. How did the foreign tourists react when they met the Korean actor from the drama footage? What kind of performance did Ji give? The full story can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," airing Thursday, October 1, at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.