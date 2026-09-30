'Assassin(s)' Earns Rave Reviews Overseas Amid Historical Distortion Controversy: "A Thriller About Journalists Taking on Power"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As the historical distortion controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s)' intensifies, overseas critics have drawn attention by praising its political-thriller craftsmanship and message.

'Assassin(s)' is based on the shooting of Madam Yuk Young-soo at the August 15, 1974, Liberation Day ceremony. Adding cinematic imagination to the real incident, the film follows a reporter and a detective as they investigate the case.

In South Korea, controversy arose after the film's release over its presentation of a hypothesis that differs from actual history. Critics, in particular, argued that the film's settings involving former President Park Chung Hee and the KCIA at the time could be mistaken by audiences for historical fact.

Overseas critics, by contrast, focused on different aspects. Screen Daily, a British film publication that encountered 'Assassin(s)' through the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), described it as a tense thriller about the authorities' control of information and the press standing up to them. The publication interpreted the film as emphasizing freedom of the press while criticizing corrupt authorities that deceive the public.

American film criticism outlet RogerEbert.com also responded positively, highlighting themes of freedom of the press, information control by those in power, and determination in the pursuit of truth.

The film publication The Asian Cut also gave high marks to the process through which a reporter and a detective pursue the truth behind the case while facing interference from those in power.

However, overseas outlets did not present the film's narrative as historical fact. Some noted that 'Assassin(s)' is a dramatized work based on a real incident, rather than a film that offers new historical evidence.

While 'Assassin(s)' has received praise overseas as a political and press thriller, it has sparked mixed reactions in South Korea after becoming the focus of a historical distortion controversy over the limits of cinematic imagination.

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s)' was invited to the Gala Presentation section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival and unveiled as a world premiere. All 4,256 seats across four public screenings sold out, and the film was named the second runner-up for the International Audience Award.

The film was subsequently invited to the Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), the Paris Korean Film Festival, and the Hawaii International Film Festival. It was selected as the opening film at both SGIFF and the Paris Korean Film Festival, continuing to draw attention from the international film community.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.