"Yoon Si-nae Says OK"... Close Your Eyes, a 'Go-To Group for Great Music' That Even Does Jazz Well (Comprehensive)

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] A new and powerful Close Your Eyes is coming.

At 1 p.m. on the 30th, a press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to mark the release of Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.'

Jeon Minwook said, "This is our comeback five months after 'Pose' in April. We prepared for it with anticipation because we wanted to make good memories with our fans. Since this is an album inspired by jazz, we worked hard to show a new side of ourselves."

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Jeon Minwook poses.

Close Your Eyes is a seven-member boy group consisting of Jeon Minwook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeojun, KIM SUNGMIN, Song Seung-ho, Kenshin and Seo Kyoungbae, who were selected through JTBC's 'Project 7.' The group's debut album, 'Eternality,' released in April 2025, surpassed 310,000 copies in first-week sales, ranking fifth among boy-group debuts in history. Its title track, 'All the Poems and Novels Within Me,' won a music-show trophy just six days after debut.

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Ma Jingxiang poses.

In a boy-group market dominated by hip-hop and refreshing concepts, Close Your Eyes has surpassed 1.2 million cumulative sales for its first through third mini-albums in just one year since debut by pursuing lyrical, melodic music rooted in R&B. In particular, the group's previous release, its third mini-album 'blackout,' achieved a career high by surpassing 570,000 copies in first-week sales. Close Your Eyes was also named to Billboard's '25 Best K-pop Picks of the First Half of the Year' for two consecutive years. The group is a 'mega-rookie' that has successfully completed solo fan concerts and tours in Japan, Russia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau and the United States.

Jang Yeojun said, "I think we grew by communicating with fans during the tour and by bringing energy to the stage," while Seo Kyoungbae added, "As we gained more stage experience, our teamwork improved."

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Jang Yeojun poses.

'256th Note' is an album that expresses the most honest and unembellished fleeting emotions felt while living in the moment through the keyword '256th Note,' one of the shortest notes in existence.

Jang Yeojun said, "We prepared this album because we wanted to present a variety of music without being confined to a single genre. I think every genre will be enjoyable to listen to," while Seo Kyoungbae expressed confidence, saying, "We freely reinterpreted many genres in our own way."

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member KIM SUNGMIN poses.

The title track 'Drop That!' samples Yoon Si-nae's 'Enjoy This Night,' a song regarded as one of the starting points of Korean jazz funk, and reinterprets it in the style of 1990s street hip-hop. The unpredictable improvisational nature of jazz combines with hip-hop's distinctive sampling techniques to create a unique atmosphere. Powerful string lines and an upright bass sound further highlight Close Your Eyes' distinctive sensibility.

Song Seung-ho said, "It felt both awkward and new because it was my first time encountering the jazz-funk genre. I felt pressure because we were sampling a song by such a respected senior artist, but I worked hard with the determination to do it well. I paid close attention to our gestures and facial expressions to show our own appeal," while Jang Yeojun explained, "I studied the song's rhythm so that our facial expressions and gestures would emerge naturally."

Jeon Minwook said, "Since our debut, we have presented many lyrical and melodic songs. Jazz has many improvisational elements, and I thought its characteristics matched our strength of making music that is pleasant to listen to. We decided to take on this challenge because we wanted to show our natural selves rather than be confined to one genre. Yoon Si-nae's song and 1990s street hip-hop are also music from before our generation, so the members studied them extensively and had many discussions. We made an effort to understand the music."

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Kenshin poses. Sinsa-dong =

Yoon Si-nae, the original singer of 'Enjoy This Night,' also welcomed the next-generation rookies' challenge.

Jeon Minwook said, "We are truly grateful that our senior artist kindly gave us permission to sample the song. When I heard 'Enjoy This Night,' I wondered, 'Could music have been this far ahead of its time back then?' I have not had the chance to meet her in person, but if she hears our music, I hope she will say, 'This is also music that represents and leads this generation.'"

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Song Seung-ho poses.

The album contains seven tracks, including the pre-release track 'Open Your Eyes,' which reinterprets jazz's freewheeling sensibility through hip-hop and R&B conventions; 'Vibe Check,' with its unique appeal; 'Slowly Bleed,' featuring striking falsetto vocals; 'Full for You,' filled with youthful charm; 'Baby Bossa Nova,' featuring JOOHYELYN; and 'Eternity,' for which all the members participated in writing the lyrics.

KIM SUNGMIN said, "I studied Gorilla's 'Little Sims' and drew inspiration from it while working on 'Vibe Check.'" Ma Jingxiang said, "I wrote the lyrics while thinking about eternal friendship." Seo Kyoungbae explained, "While writing the lyrics, I wanted to sincerely express the members' friendship and my earnest desire for us to stay together forever, so I wrote them seriously and quickly." Kenshin added, "In the past, I wrote lyrics by drafting them in Japanese first and then translating them into Korean, which left me dissatisfied. So I studied Korean again and tried to write the lyrics in Korean from the outset."

A press conference was held at The Riverside Hotel in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the 30th to mark the release of boy group Close Your Eyes' fourth mini-album, '256th Note.' Close Your Eyes member Seo Kyoungbae poses.

Close Your Eyes will release '256th Note' at 6 p.m. today and officially begin promotions.

Jang Yeojun said, "We are trying various things and taking on challenges beyond any single genre because we believe our own story should be reflected in our music. Some members struggle with the language, but we are a team overflowing with musical ambition, so we are working hard to continue showing our best. I would be happy if people described us as a go-to group for great music." Kenshin said, "With this album, I want to make the name Close Your Eyes known to more people. I want to perform happily while thinking about how much I love our music." Ma Jingxiang said, "I want to win first place on a music show. If we take first place, all the members will do an improvisational performance." Jeon Minwook stated, "As with every album we have released, our biggest goal is to make our music widely known and leave our fans with good memories. I hope even more people will listen to our songs than before."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.