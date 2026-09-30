"Because I Brought It All Upon Myself"... Park Sung-kwang's Wife Lee Sol-i Leaves a 'Cryptic' Remark After Getting a Bob Haircut

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, boldly cut off the long hair she had maintained for years and transformed her look with a bob haircut.

On the 29th, Lee Sol-i unveiled her new hairstyle on her social networking service (SNS), along with the brief caption, "Snip, snip."

She attracted attention by cutting her long hair, which she had kept for a long time, and showing off a noticeably lighter look.

Lee Sol-i especially drew interest by leaving a cryptic message along with her hairstyle transformation.

She wrote, "I have nothing to regret. Because I brought it all upon myself. I just have to keep living. What should I eat tomorrow? How hard should I work tomorrow, and how much?"

Fans continue to show interest in the message she shared alongside what appeared to be an announcement of a new change. However, Lee Sol-i did not explain what specific situation or feelings she was referring to in the post.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple has continued to communicate with fans by sharing their married life and daily routines through television appearances and SNS posts.

Lee Sol-i had previously spoken openly about battling a women's cancer. At the time, she revealed that she had undergone surgery and chemotherapy, candidly sharing her experience with the illness and receiving widespread support and encouragement.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.