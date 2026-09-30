Kim Soo-mi Takes on Acting After Divorcing Gaeko: "I Wouldn't Mind Being Hit by Son Suk-ku" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Soo-mi, a beauty brand CEO and influencer, will showcase her distinctive sensibility—regarded as the "desired aesthetic" among women in their 20s and 30s—on 'Radio Star.' She has garnered 1 million views with her fashion and beauty Reels and received offers from luxury beauty brands. On the show, she candidly discusses everything from the success story of her beauty brand to her decision to pursue acting after turning 40.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing today, the 30th, will feature Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi in an episode titled 'I'll Be the Cool Older Sister—Who Wants to Be the Younger One?' (planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

Kim Soo-mi will reveal the story behind the success of the beauty brand she operated. She explains that the brand's products once sold out and that it eventually expanded into Japan. She says she did not originally have naturally good skin, but after sharing her skincare journey with those around her, she wanted to create products that people with sensitive skin like hers could use. That idea led her to launch the brand.

Recently, she has drawn attention as the "desired aesthetic" among women in their 20s and 30s. Kim Soo-mi says she has posted fashion and beauty content on Instagram for many years. In particular, her Reels documenting the process of starting bare-faced and completing her makeup and hair have received an enthusiastic response, with some reaching 1 million views.

She also reveals that her social media activities have led to a steady stream of event invitations from luxury beauty brands. Kim Soo-mi even shares an experience in which she was invited to an overseas event and provided with a limousine and a business-class seat, prompting curiosity about the glamorous life of an influencer.

Kim Soo-mi will also share her method for taking photos with a "current vibe." She explains that posing to make the body look longer is now an outdated trend. Instead, she says the current style is to use a wide-angle lens from above so that the face appears larger and the legs shorter for a more natural look. Following her explanation, the cast members try the technique themselves with the trendy "airplane MZ shot," adding to the laughter.

Kim Soo-mi's passion for beauty has been extraordinary since her time studying in the United States. She says that, unable to afford cosmetics at the time, she would visit the cosmetics section of large U.S. stores and test uniquely colored products directly on different parts of her face, including her eyes and lips. She recalls walking home for an hour with multiple cosmetics applied at once, creating a comically bittersweet look and revealing that she had been a cosmetics enthusiast from a young age.

She also surprises everyone by revealing that she recently began pursuing a new field—acting—after turning 40. Eager to learn acting, Kim Soo-mi sought out a teacher and took lessons. She recently attended her first-ever drama audition and named Son Suk-ku as the actor she would most like to work with. Saying she is a fan of Son Suk-ku, she candidly expressed her wish: "I wouldn't mind being hit or yelled at," drawing laughter.

From her sold-out success story as a beauty brand CEO and her social media skills that have generated 1 million views to her long-standing love of cosmetics and her first-ever drama audition, Kim Soo-mi's story can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing today, Wednesday the 30th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show in which its hosts disarm guests with razor-sharp banter that can go in any direction and draw out their genuine stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.