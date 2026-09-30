'Assassin(s)' Faces 1-Star Rating Bombing and Macro Suspicions... NAVER Takes 'Emergency Measures'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As controversy intensified over the rating bombing surrounding the film 'Assassin(s),' NAVER confirmed that movie reviews and like/dislike counts had been duplicated and took emergency measures.

In a notice posted on the 29th titled 'Notice on Measures for Duplicate Movie Reviews and Like Counts,' NAVER stated, "Recently, some movie reviews were registered more than once, and like and dislike counts were also duplicated."

According to NAVER, emergency measures were implemented immediately after the issue was identified, and the system has now been improved to prevent the same problem from occurring again. Duplicate reviews will be deleted, while duplicated like and dislike counts will be excluded so that the figures are reflected normally.

The measures drew particular attention because they came as suspicions grew over abnormal ratings and like counts surrounding 'Assassin(s).' Some reviews showed unusually high figures, with like counts exceeding 1.37 million, prompting online speculation that macros or similar tools may have been used.

'Assassin(s),' which opened on the 23rd, is based on the shooting of Mrs. Yuk Young-soo on August 15, 1974. The film became embroiled in controversies over historical distortion and political disputes before and after its release as it reconstructed, in cinematic form, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspicions surrounding it.

The controversy also spread to online ratings. A large number of one-star ratings flooded NAVER's user rating system, which allows participation even without proof of having actually seen the film. By contrast, ratings from users who had verified that they watched the movie were substantially higher, drawing attention to the gap between actual moviegoers' ratings and general user ratings.

Meanwhile, unlike the online controversy, the film has continued to perform well in theaters. According to the Korean Film Council's Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), 'Assassin(s)' drew 61,496 viewers on the 29th, ranking first at the overall box office. Its cumulative attendance reached 1,695,104.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.