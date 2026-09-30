'Assassin(s)' Director Hur Jin-ho: "The Actors Are Really Struggling... The Historical-Distortion Framing and Malicious Comments Are Devastating"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As controversy over historical distortion surrounding the film 'Assassin(s)' intensifies, director Hur Jin-ho revealed that even the cast members are going through a difficult time.

An interview with Hur Jin-ho, the director of 'Assassin(s),' was released on the YouTube channel 'Bong Ji-wook's Off the Record' on the 30th.

Hur addressed the recent controversy over historical distortion and, above all, spoke about the shock experienced by the actors and staff who worked on the film with him.

Hur said, "The actors and staff worked incredibly hard when we made the film," adding, "I never imagined it would be disparaged like this. The actors are also having a really difficult time, in a way, right now."

He continued, "The actors also knew all about this material before joining the project, but it is heartbreaking to see the film framed as historical distortion to this extent..."

In fact, the controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s)' has spread beyond the film itself to its cast. Lee Min-ho, who played Han Young-il, a social affairs reporter in the film, was met with a series of critical comments on social media, including remarks such as, "I'm disappointed that you appeared in a film like this" and "Did you join the cast knowing it was historical distortion?" Lee Young-ae and Kim Go-eun, who attended the film's VIP premiere and left recommendation messages, also became targets of malicious comments on social media.

The backlash spilled over especially to advertisements unrelated to the film featuring lead actor Yoo Hae-jin. Reactions criticizing his appearance in the film and calls to terminate the advertising contract reportedly appeared on a YouTube commercial for a burger brand featuring Yoo. The comment function was eventually disabled on some advertisements featuring him.

Hur also argued that the current criticism of the film was lumping together separate issues. Regarding the controversy, he said, "People are saying, 'Park Chung-hee killed Yuk Young-soo,' 'It copied a North Korean film,' and 'Kim Jong-il apologized,' but those are three completely different stories."

He particularly rejected some interpretations that the film portrays former President Park Chung-hee as having ordered the death of Yuk Young-soo.

Hur emphasized, "I also did not make the film based on the claim that Park Chung-hee ordered someone to kill Yuk Young-soo," adding, "That would be contradictory and implausible."

Regarding the material that served as the film's inspiration, he cited the MBC documentary 'Ijeneun Malhal Su Itda.' Hur praised the program for conducting interviews with several people directly involved at the time and explained that he focused on perspectives surrounding the political and economic interests of South Korea and Japan, as well as the Japanese right wing.

However, Hur explained that he did not present this as historical fact in the film. He said he used as a 'hypothesis' the possibility that the interests of South Korea and Japan's economic relationship, the Japanese right wing, corporations, and the South Korean government may have been connected, adding, "I don't think I ever stated this part as definitively as 'This is what happened.'"

He added, "Because we incorporated so much of it as a hypothesis, simply framing it as distortion is..." and emphasized, "We did not make this film with a particular agenda."

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s)' is based on the shooting of Yuk Young-soo at a Liberation Day ceremony on August 15, 1974. Investigators at the time concluded that Yuk was killed by a bullet while Mun Se-gwang, a Korean resident of Japan, was attempting to assassinate former President Park Chung-hee.

However, the film raised questions about the bullets fired during the incident and the circumstances at the scene, following a story that explores possibilities different from the official announcement. After its release, it became embroiled in controversy over historical distortion. In particular, political critics argued that the film could be interpreted as implying that former President Park or the power institutions of the time may have been involved in the incident.

Some People Power Party lawmakers criticized the film as "historical distortion" and an "unfounded conspiracy theory," demanding an apology and corrective action from the production team. The Park Chung-hee Presidential Memorial Foundation also called for screenings to be halted. As calls emerged to report the production team on allegations including defamation of the dead, the controversy has spread beyond the film industry into the political sphere and legal disputes.

In response, the production team issued an official statement on the 28th, arguing, "This film was not made to establish a new, specific historical conclusion or to deny or distort established facts." The team also stated that the film was a narrative feature created after examining public records and materials, books, and documentaries before adding cinematic imagination, emphasizing, "Nowhere in the film do we identify a specific person as being behind the incident."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.